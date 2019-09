ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – A nonprofit is visiting Roswell in an effort to provide free medical care for those who need it.

Remote Area Medical (RAM) will be setting up a mobile clinic that provides free dental, vision and medical care. The group is working with the New Mexico Mission of Mercy.

The clinic will be set up at Roswell High School on Oct. 12-13. Last year, RAM helped 413 people in Roswell.

They say they are always in need of dental and vision provides to volunteer their time.