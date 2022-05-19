SILVER CITY, N.M. (KRQE) – A new lawsuit filed Thursday wants to protect the dunes sagebrush lizard from extinction. The Center for Biological Diversity is suing the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service for delaying a decision on whether to declare the lizard an endangered species.

The lizard lives in parts of West Texas and southeast New Mexico and the lawsuit claims they are threatened by oil and gas developments in the Permian Basin. The center says the agency has delayed granting protections for the dunes sagebrush lizard for four decades.