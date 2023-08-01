NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A national nonprofit organization has released a study that could mean federal funding to launch Free Apartment Wi-Fi programs in New Mexico. According to a Connect New Mexico press release, the study by EducationSuperHighway provides a roadmap for states to deploy Free Apartment Wi-Fi programs to around 85,000 apartments across the country.

The release states that the newly-signed Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act allocated $45 billion for broadband funding. By using 18% of the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) funds, EducationSuperHighway says hotel-style Wi-Fi networks could be set up in New Mexico and close up to 23% of the broadband affordability gap.

States such as Nevada, New York, and Massachusetts have gone in this direction by using money from the Department of Treasury’s ARPA Capital Projects Fund. EducationSuperHighway will provide support to New Mexico and other states like address-level data for buildings eligible for BEAD-funded Free Apartment Wi-Fi networks and access to the nonprofit’s Free Apartment Wi-Fi Dashboard.