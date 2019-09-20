Nonprofit serving New Mexico kids falls victim to vandalism

GRANTS, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico non-profit that gives children a safe place to hang out has been forced to teach them a hard lesson on crime. The group keeps falling victim to theft and vandalism.

Future Foundations gives kids a place to go to keep them off the streets. But the crime from the streets has made its way to the doorsteps.

The organization keeps getting targeted by vandals. Recently, thieves hot-wired a truck. They were unsuccessful in stealing the vehicle, but they still managed to cause major damage, as the truck caught on fire.

Their water drip system was also stolen from the vegetable garden where the kids grow their own crops. To add insult to injury, some of the vegetables were ripped out of the garden.

Julie Hidalgo, the President of Future Foundations, says the cost of repairing the truck and the drip system is about $8,000. But she explains, it’s more than just money.

“We work so hard, and to see that someone just comes out here and destroys what the kids have planted, it’s disgusting,” said Hidalgo.

“Character Counts” is important at Future Foundations. They work to instill respect, compassion and honesty in each of the kids. Now they have to teach them all that not everyone lives by those same values.

The group is now trying to raise money for a surveillance system. They expect that to cost about $5,000 for the cameras and the installation.