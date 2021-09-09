Nonprofit provides information kits for first responders in case of emergency

New Mexico News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – In the event of an emergency, the stress or trauma of the unexpected event can make it almost impossible to think straight. At times like this, it is imperative all emergency personnel get the information they need, especially if the individual has a complex medical history. That’s where the Vial of Life program comes into play. They offer a free kit that can be filled out and stored at home, where first responders can easily find it in the case of an emergency. To download the kit, visit their website at vialoflife.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES