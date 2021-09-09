Nonprofit provides information kits for first responders in case of emergency

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – In the event of an emergency, the stress or trauma of the unexpected event can make it almost impossible to think straight. At times like this, it is imperative all emergency personnel get the information they need, especially if the individual has a complex medical history. That’s where the Vial of Life program comes into play. They offer a free kit that can be filled out and stored at home, where first responders can easily find it in the case of an emergency. To download the kit, visit their website at vialoflife.com.
