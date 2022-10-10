LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico nonprofit is now the owner of a building in Las Vegas that was originally a synagogue in the 1800s. The Las Vegas Jewish Community Inc. nonprofit bought the building for $352,000 from the Archdiocese of Santa Fe.

Lewis Terr, a legal advisor for the organization, says they raised that money and more in about a month through a Go Fund Me page and individual direct checks. The leftover money will go toward any repairs the building may need. Terr says overall, “mission accomplished.”