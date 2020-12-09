Nonprofit aims to reduce food waste through compost collection program

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Looking for a great zero waste gift? Reunity Resources‘ doorstep compost collection program is the easiest way to reduce your household waste and participate in their closed-loop community farm.

Program Director at Reunity Resources Juliana Ciano discusses the doorstep compost program and all the good it’s doing for the environment. The program provides environmental education to increase access and community participation in such practices and work toward equitable food access. Ciano says there are ways to eliminate or reduce food waste by composting. Ciano says anything that was alive can get composted back into the soil and regenerate your garden.

The doorstep compost collection program will provide you with a lined four-gallon bucket: fill it with your food scraps, and it will be swapped for a clean empty bucket. In addition, doorstep program members receive a free bag of premium compost once in the spring and once in the fall.

For more information or to sign up for the program, visit reunityresources.com/doorstep.

