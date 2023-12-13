NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A group of New Mexico’s school-based health clinics are demanding action, as they say, the New Mexico Department of Health still hasn’t paid for hundreds of thousands of dollars in work that the clinics are contracted to do.

“Heartbreaking” and “critical” is how many are describing the situation between school-based health centers and the state. “We need to bring a sense of urgency to fixing this,” said Sen. Jerry Ortiz y Pino (D-Albuquerque).

Over the last six months, several school-based clinics in Albuquerque and other parts of the state say the Department of Health hasn’t paid for their work.

“They assured us that the checks would be coming but there were delays, it would only be a few weeks and we’d be okay,” says Sabrina Owens

Owens manages several Albuquerque health centers, seeing nearly 500 students for primary health care and counseling services. Now, the centers say they’re at risk of closing due to a long pause in reimbursement from the Department of Health. At a news conference Wednesday, the Albuquerque Interfaith group is now pressuring DOH to release funding, they say, the legislature budgeted for health and counseling centers.

“School-based health centers and non-profits provide critical health services are facing closure because the New Mexico Department of Health is failing to pay its bills,” says Anna Margarita Otero, ABQ Interfaith Leader.

Non-profits like “Breaking the Silence New Mexico” is one of the groups affected.

“We have reached a critical point and now have only enough funds to operate until the end of January and will then have to cease operations and will be unable to present lessons which have already been scheduled,” said Dan Prampton, Board President of Breaking the Silence New Mexico.

Wednesday, the Albuquerque Interfaith also said that State Health Secretary Patrick Allen has agreed to meet with the group in January. A spokesperson for the Department of Health declined to comment on the situation.