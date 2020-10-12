Non-profit looking to turn abandoned, city-owned building into teen center

BELEN, N.M. (KRQE) – A non-profit organization is looking to turn a building that’s been abandoned for decades into a teen center for at-risk youth in Belen. H2 Academic Solutions Scholarship Fund is a non-profit that works with at-risk teens. For the group, a teen center like this is long overdue.

“If we don’t do it, we’re just committing ourselves to continuing [sic] the cycle of getting by and it’s not okay. We need a cultural shift and we need community support to have that cultural shift, we’re not going to accept this anymore, we’re going to do something for our kids now,” Noelle Chavez, Advisor to the H2 Solutions Scholarship Fund, said.

The non-profit, along with its sister tutoring business, works with 10 to 17-year-olds who have often already had experiences with drug use, police, and homelessness.

“Our overall hope was for all students to have access to tutoring whether they could afford it or not. But since then we have grown in a lot of different ways. We provide resources to the community – food, hygiene, gas cards, things like that,” Jenna Heyborne, Executive Board Member to H2 Academic Solutions Scholarship Fund, said.

The organization is looking to lease the Old Belen City Hall building from the city to turn it into a teen center. Not only would it be a safe place for youth to spend free time, but it would also be a place they could do laundry, grab a meal, shower, or get help with homework.

“For the kids that don’t really need like heavy-duty support, it’s just a fun place for them to be. But for the ones that need it, it’s a one-stop place to get everything you need to help you be successful,” Chavez said.

The non-profit presented its proposal to city council on October 5, but it’s still a long road ahead. If the city agrees to the teen center, Chavez said they could only afford it if given a discounted rent. The building, which is on the National Register of Historic Places, has been abandoned since the mid-90s, according to Belen Mayor Jerah Cordova. Because of this, Chavez said the building comes with about $2 million of needed renovations.

“The front part of the building has been renovated so if they let us do it, we’d have access to three buildings to start,” Chavez said. “The rest of the building, we’d have to move from by asking for community donations…We know it is a massive undertaking but we do think the city would benefit from it. Because let’s say we, in five years, let’s say we haven’t remodeled the whole building but we have remodeled the downstairs. It still adds value to what the building was versus it just sitting there.”

Despite the challenges the building brings, Chavez and Heyborne said it is the perfect building since it is across from their current building, in the heart of Belen, near the police and fire departments, and close to the rail runner making it accessible to other teens in Valencia County.

The organization said it plans to further discuss the proposal with city council on October 19. If it moves forward, H2 Academic Solutions Scholarship Fund hopes to have the building by January and to have programming available for teens by June 2021.

