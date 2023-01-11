SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) –For people living on the streets, staying safe, warm, and fed is tough enough. One non-profit in Santa Fe is helping the homeless and their animals stay together.

“We believe that no companion animal of a homeless person should be hungry or in pain just because their guardian doesn’t have a roof over their head,” said Karen Cain, the founder of Street Homeless Animal Project.

Every day, Cain and her fellow volunteers go out into the community, to make sure homeless pet owners and their animals have the essentials. “She (Cain) helps me a lot with jackets or food or water whatever,” said David, who is homeless in Santa Fe with his dog named Soldier.

The group makes the rounds in Santa Fe, along with other parts of Northern New Mexico. They provide veterinary care including spay and neuter and heartworm tests. Cain said winter is a busy time of year and the services are even more critical because of the risk of hypothermia. “If it’s cold we hand out tents, sleeping bags. We’re not going to allow or have anyone freeze,” said Cain.

Funded by donors, the project has one goal; keeping homeless people and their pets together. Cain added, “You or I could be out on the street. We morally and ethically have a responsibility to take care of one another.”

Cain mentioned the best way to help is to visit their website for donation drop-off sites. They are currently running a canine coat drive. Other items in high demand are dog food, collapsible bowls, and blankets.