(KRQE)- A new non-profit is working to maintain and restore New Mexico’s historic churches. Nuevo Mexico Profundo is currently working with sites like the Santuario in Chimayo, St. Gertrude in Mora, and Lone Pinon in San Rafael.

The program raises money through special candle lit concerts and guided tours inside the churches. Organizers hope to diversify church uses and increase awareness for historic preservation.

Click here to learn more about Nuevo Mexico Profuno.