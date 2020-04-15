Live Now
Nominations for top financial educators accepted

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Nusenda wants to honor those who teach others how to improve their financial situation. The credit union is now accepting nominations for the ‘Financial Education Innovation Award.’ It recognizes people dedicated to increasing New Mexicans’ economic stability. Four winners will be chosen. They’ll get $5,000 to go toward their work.

