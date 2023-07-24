SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Santa Fe is asking the public to send in nominations for the dedication of Fire Station 7. The deadline for nomination letters is 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 23, 2023.

The city says this is an opportunity to honor an individual or group in the community. The person needs to be deceased and have made significant contributions to the community and have been a person of high integrity and good moral character. The person needs to have been a resident of Santa Fe County or had a strong connection to Northern New Mexico. The person could have made charitable contributions of their time or money in the past or present.

The nomination letters need to have the person of the nominee, the name and contact information of the person nominating, the reasons for the proposed building name, and if the proposed name is in honor of an individual, the letter needs to include a one-page biography on the nominee.

Nominations can be sent via email to Santa Fe Fire Department Chief Brian Moya at bjmoya@santafenm.gov.