Nominate a hardworking nurse for the Nursing Excellence Award

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Supporting nursing while improving the health of New Mexicans across the state. That is the mission of the New Mexico Center for Nursing Excellence. With Nurse Appreciation Week kicking off on May 6, Board President for the New Mexico Center for Nursing Excellence Maribeth Thornton provides details on the Nursing Excellence Awards and how you can nominate a hardworking nurse today.

The purpose of the New Mexico Nursing Excellence Awards is to recognize excellence in nursing practice and honor nurses for their contributions to their organizations, communities, and the state. Created by nurses for nurses, the Nursing Excellence Awards have honored over 2,700 New Mexico nurse nominees since its creation in 2005.

Nominations are now being accepted through early September. Anyone can nominate a nurse for an award. To find out how to nominate a nurse, visit their website at www.nmnursingexcellence.org.