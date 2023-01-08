CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – Students in eastern New Mexico now have a new resource at school. It’ll help them get ahold of essentials.

United Way of Eastern New Mexico (UWENM) is testing out a new way to get students essential items they may need at school.

“Someone literally had a picture somewhere of this concept,” said Executive Director Erinn Burch.

Burch saw the need and helped come up the idea for the “No Worries Wall.”

“It’s basically a brochure rack that we install at middle schools and high schools around our area,” said Burch.

The wall carries all of the basic supplies a young student could need but may not have access to.

“Each site where we install one has instructions,” said Burch.

Students can find soap, toothpaste, deodorant, and feminine products.

“It’s been really good and really gratifying to hear that it’s been useful, being used and appreciated,” said Burch.

The first walls were built in August. Now, there are 24 walls across the eastern part of the state.

“We’ve got them at Clovis schools, Portales schools, Dora, Floyd,” said Burch. “Melrose, Fort Sumner, Logan, and San Holn.”

The bigger school districts have multiple walls in the district. When the wall runs out of items, refills are already fully funded through donations and partnerships.

“To get 24 walls installed in total so far, we’ve spent $13,000. It’s a lot of stuff,” said Burch.

It’s already made a difference helping show students they aren’t alone.

“It just shows kids that our community cares, right, and that has been an amazing thing,” said Burch.

UWENM is looking into three more locations for walls currently, and they hope to continue to expand.