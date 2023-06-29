NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – As the temperature outside starts to sizzle across New Mexico, those of us with an evaporative cooler might need to up our AC game to keep the cool times coming. Just a few tricks around the house can turn things from a sweat lodge to an ice box.

Shannon Jackson, a PNM Spokesperson, says the main thing to keep in mind with keeping things cool with an evaporative, or “swamp,” cooler is to keep the dry air in your house and let the damp air out. “You want to make sure there is ‘cross air’ happening in your house,” Jackson says. “So it’s really important that with swamp coolers that you have some open windows in your home – at least one or two inches – and multiple windows throughout your house.”

Having your cooler working properly is important as well. Jackson suggests getting your unit maintained and checked out every year. To keep wear and tear on the cooler down, it’s best to avoid turning it on and off frequently. “Think of it like a car. When you have a car idling, it uses less gas than if you turn it on, turn it off…If you are turning [a swamp cooler] on and off often, then it’s making it work a whole lot harder and when you turn it back on, then it has to really work that much more to get the temperature where you set your thermostat.”

Jackson also brings up the point that there’s usually going to be about a 20-degree difference from outside temperature to what your evaporative cooler can do inside. “So, if it is 100 degrees outside and you have your swamp cooler to 68 or 70, it’s likely not going to get that cold,” Jackson says.

Another tip that Jackson suggests is to close your drapes and blinds during the day as much as possible. “I also love natural light in my home but as the day gets hotter, I am closing them as much as I can because that natural light – although it’s nice to enjoy, it really heats up your home and your air conditioner has to work a lot harder,” she says.

It’s also important to utilize ceiling fans properly. Jackson says to only use them when you’re home and to make sure they are rotating counter-clockwise to push the cold air down into the room. More tips to help you save on your energy costs are available on the PNM website.