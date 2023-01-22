SAN JUAN COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – The San Juan County Sheriff’s Office was involved in an officer-involved shooting Saturday.
Around 5 a.m. Saturday morning, a deputy tried to pull over a vehicle for not having headlights in Farmington.
The suspect took off and the deputy chased after them. A short time later, they tried again to talk to the driver when they backed up into the deputy’s vehicle.
The deputy fired a shot in response, and the suspect took off again, but they were caught moments later.
Story continues below:
- Crime: Have you seen this car? Grey sedan sought in Albuquerque Domino’s robbery
- Albuquerque: Handmade sign warns Albuquerque drivers of a speed camera
- Community: What’s happening around New Mexico Jan. 20 – Jan. 26
- New Mexico: Alec Baldwin and film armorer to be criminally charged in ‘Rust’ movie set shooting
No one was injured, but the San Juan Regional Officer-Involved Shooting Task Force is investigating the incident.