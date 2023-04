A small plane crashed into a parked aircraft at the Los Alamos Airport | Courtesy: Los Alamos County

LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Los Alamos Airport reported a plane crash Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. Los Alamos County says a small plane crashed into a parked aircraft.

Los Alamos County Police and Fire departments responded to the scene and say there were no injuries. The Federal Aviation Administration and New Mexico State Police have been notified of the crash.