ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A total of 28 residents at a nursing home in northeast Albuquerque were evacuated following a small fire Friday night.

Crews were called to the home on Eubank near Academy after reports of a smell of smoke.

Firefighters located a heat source in the attic space where they found charred wood and burnt insulation which was started by electrical wiring.

Officials said there was minimal damage to the building, and there were no injuries reported.