JEMEZ SPRINGS (KRQE) – The Village of Jemez Springs has cancelled its fireworks show for Tuesday evening. It’s due to fire danger in the area.

This is the third year in a row that fireworks are cancelled for Independence Day.

The mayor and the fire chief said they are cancelling out of an abundance of caution, following the recent dry weather.

Every other Fourth of July event is still happening as planned, including the farmers market, chicken poop bingo, and the duck race.