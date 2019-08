LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE)- Despite a series of construction delays, New Mexico State University’s newest residence center, Juniper Hall, will open in time for move-in day on Friday.

Students can expect to see workers on-site for the next few weeks as finishing touches are completed in common spaces like classrooms, the main lobby, and landscaping.

Move-in day for students enrolled in the fall semester is Friday, August 16, 2019.