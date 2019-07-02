NMSU’s FIDO LAB makes a difference nationally

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Students at New Mexico State University are raising life-saving guide dogs. The college’s FIDO LAB is the only program in the nation to offer a human-animal interaction undergraduate minor.

Over the course of 18-credit hours, students work to raise service dogs who will serve individuals who are blind or have low vision. The organizations motto is “raise a puppy, change a life.”

Teachers say the program is geared towards students studying psychology, sociology and criminal justice, but that it’s open to everyone.