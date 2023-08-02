LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – The duck pond in the middle of New Mexico State University campus will be closed for several months. NMSU officials say a leak discovered in Alumni Pond’s concrete liner prompted the repairs.
Story continues below:
- New Mexico: Lawsuit: CYFD workers knowingly placed 8-year-old in dangerous situation before her death
- Crime: 14-year-old charged with murder for shooting 13-year-old
- Marijuana: New Mexico cannabis regulators halt pot shop for alleged illegal sales
- Albuquerque: Albuquerque Police: Use of force cases declined in 2022
Tim Dobson, executive director of NMSU Facilities and Services says the refurbishment could take up to a year. “We know this pond provides a gathering place for the local community, and we are not eliminating the pond – we’re renovating it,” Dobson said in a statement.
Dobson says during the repairs, the university will take the opportunity to assess what other repairs and improvements are needed.