LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – The duck pond in the middle of New Mexico State University campus will be closed for several months. NMSU officials say a leak discovered in Alumni Pond’s concrete liner prompted the repairs.

Tim Dobson, executive director of NMSU Facilities and Services says the refurbishment could take up to a year. “We know this pond provides a gathering place for the local community, and we are not eliminating the pond – we’re renovating it,” Dobson said in a statement.

Dobson says during the repairs, the university will take the opportunity to assess what other repairs and improvements are needed.