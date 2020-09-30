NMSU will not have in-person or hybrid classes after Thanksgiving

Letter also stated that there will not be an in-person ceremony for the Fall 2020 Commencement.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — All New Mexico State University classes will go online after Thanksgiving.

“Beginning Nov. 30, following the Thanksgiving holiday, and running throug the duration of the Fall 2020 semester, all courses at NMSU’s main campus, including those which had been delivered face-to-face or through a hybris model, will be delivered 100 percent online,” NMSU President John Flores said in a letter sent to students Wednesday morning.

The letter also said that there will not be an in-person ceremony for the Fall 2020 Commencement.

The change comes after a survey of students, faculty and staff was sent asking for their preference in learning models. More than 70 percent of faculty and staff who responded preferred 100-percent online course delivery, according to the memo. About 60 percent of students favored this model.

“Nearly half of the comments received mentioned concerns about elevated risk of viral transmission association with travel and holiday celebrations,” the memo stated.

If a student goes home for Thanksgiving, they do not have to return to campus for the remainder of the Fall semester. However, the University will remain open, including any offices that serve students, and will provide services such as housing and dining.

NMSU said students will return to campus for the Spring semester. The branch campuses in Alamogordo, Carlsbad, Grants and the Doña Ana Community College will announce their plans soon.