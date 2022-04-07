LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State University’s Cooperative Extension Sevice will host a Rancher’s Workshop later this month. It’s scheduled for April 26 from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Chaves County Fairgrounds.
The event will focus on numerous topics such as beef quality assurance, marketing strategies, and predator and fly control. Registration is $25. More information can be found on NMSU’s website.