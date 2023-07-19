LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State University will hold 10 listening sessions across the state to get input on what the university should look for in its next president.

Each listening session listed below will begin at 6 p.m. and can be watched via Zoom:

July 27: NMSU Grants, 1500 N. Third St., in Grants.

July 28: Gallup Community Pantry, 1130 Hasler Valley Rd., in Gallup.

Aug. 1: Rio Arriba County Extension Office, State Rd. 544 House #122-A, in Abiquiu.

Aug. 3: Quay County Extension Office, 216 E. Center St., Tucumcari.

Aug. 8: Mimbres Valley Special Events Center, 2300 E. Pine St., Deming.

Aug. 9: Colfax County Extension Office, 230 N. 3rd St., Raton.

Aug. 10: CNM Workforce Center, 5600 Eagle Rock Ave. NE, Albuquerque.

Aug. 11: Lincoln County Extension Office, 409 Central Ave., Carrizozo.

Aug. 15: NMSU Alamogordo, 2400 N. Scenic Dr., Alamogordo.

Aug. 17: Economic Development Corporation of Lea County, 200 E. Broadway St., Hobbs.

The NMSU Board of Regents hosted two listening sessions on the NMSU campus in Las Cruces in May. At a special meeting on July 14, the Board of Regents announced the membership of the search committee tasked with helping find NMSU’s next president.

At that meeting, the board announced that the university’s next top leader will be a president, not a chancellor. NMSU used the president title throughout most of its history.

NMSU said it will work with the public opinion company Research and Polling to make sure feedback on the future president is gathered from as many people as possible. The university previously said that it would hire the executive search firm WittKieffer to help with the chancellor search process.

Former Chancellor Dan Arvizu parted ways with the university earlier this year after leading NMSU for five years. Former NMSU President Jay Gogue was appointed as interim chancellor and will remain in the position while the search for the university’s next permanent leader takes place.

For more information about the listening sessions, email regents@nmsu.edu. To share ideas on who NMSU’s next leader should be visit https://nmsu.edu/president-search/.