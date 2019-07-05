NMSU to display historic headlines

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Students at New Mexico State University will now walk past iconic moments in history while on their way to class.

Several front-page headlines documenting monumental events in the United States were donated to the school by a former student. The papers were her late mother’s who carried them with her from home to home for decades.

Dates featured include the day of President Kennedy’s assassination and September 11, 2001. The papers will hang in the journalism department.