LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State University is looking to stir up renewed interest in the art on campus. NMSU is adding all of the murals, sculptures, and other artworks on display around campus to the university master plan which keeps track of all the facilities on campus.

The effort comes from the public art committee which was formed a few years ago. They hope to bring more awareness to the art, and include more signage to educate the public about it.