LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Over 1,700 students from around the world gathered in southern New Mexico for the annual Spaceport America Cup this June. A New Mexico team went home with the honor of Chile Cup winner.

A total of 158 teams competed, with nearly half of those coming from outside of the United States. Students came to compete from as far away as New Zealand, India, and Ukraine.

The cup took place from June 19 to 24. Students got to learn more about science and the industry from Spaceport America; they also got to build and launch their own rockets.

This year’s winner was the team from Brigham Young University in Utah. Each year, the Chile Cup goes to a team from New Mexico or Texas, and this year, the Chile Cup with to the Automic Aggies from New Mexico State University.