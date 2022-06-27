NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New research from a New Mexico State University professor finds that gun deaths involving youth have grown by more than 30% nationwide in the last decade. The study analyzes federal firearm mortality data between 2010 and 2019, tracking trends among people 19 years old and younger. Some states saw even high increases.

New Mexico saw a 45% jump. South Caroline, Arkansas, Colorado, Ohio, Kansas, Texas, and Indiana saw rates skyrocket 70% or more. While rates declined in New York, California, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania. The study’s authors say the latest evidence indicates guns are now the leading cause of death in chidlren.