NMSU students trade jewelry instead of letters in twist on pen pals

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State University students have put a unique twist on traditional pen pals. Instead of writing and sending letters, art students have been exchanging metal brooches and jewelry with other college students from across the southwest.

The students created original designs by carving wax and shared the jewelry they created. Students say the exchange helped them feel more connected during the pandemic. “We’re all just kind of stuck in our houses, barely having any classes to connect with our peers so it’s a unique experience to connect with other students from other schools and other states and just build a community,” said senior Julieanna Lerma.

The pins will now be on display at the NMSU art department through May 15. The exhibit is also available online.