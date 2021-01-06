NMSU students research conditions in private immigration detention centers

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A team from New Mexico State University released its findings on conditions in immigration detention centers. The group transcribed phone calls from 33 migrants at the ICE facility in Otero County.

They found possible violations which include a lack of access to food and very little information shared with detainees about COVID-19. They even received reports about detainees who tested positive being put in solitary confinement. The detention facility has not yet announced any major changes at the facility.

According to NMSU, Five undergraduate students participated in the project over the summer and fall of 2020. The report was published in December of 2020.

