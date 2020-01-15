NMSU students in need of donations to help raise guide dogs

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Students at New Mexico State University are helping raise guide dogs for the blind.

The student-led organization Community Puppy Raisers works in partnership with Guide Dogs for the Blind, a national nonprofit. The group trains the animals in basic obedience and good public behavior.

Currently, there are 40 members in the group. They started off with just two pups and trained them over a 14-month period. Now, they have five new puppies they’re currently training.

“The responsibility is huge on these young students. What people don’t’ realize is that these dogs actually save their handlers’ lives every single day.”

The club is responsible for food, kennels and toys. To make a donation, click here.