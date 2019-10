LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Agriculture students at New Mexico State University are using skills they’ve learned in the classroom to help the community.

People in Las Cruces and surrounding areas can bring their sick and dying plants to campus, where students taking the “diagnosing plant disorders” course will assess what’s wrong. Causes could be pests, diseases or nutritional disorders.

That’s happening from 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday at the Fabian Garcia Science Center.