LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico college is taking extra safety measures at a basketball game. Metal detectors were installed outside of the Pan American Center Wednesday night ahead of a game with UTEP.

“I would say that the university took a really hard look at everything that has transpired over the last few weeks, and more than anything, we want to make sure that this is a safe and healthy environment for everyone,” said NMSU spokesperson Justin Bannister.

The move follows last month’s shooting on UNM’s campus, which involved Aggie player Mike Peake.

Police alleged UNM student Brandon Travis shot him in the leg after luring him to campus for revenge. Travis was killed during the incident.

While there has not been any issues between UTEP and NMSU, officials just want to be extra careful.

Students don’t mind the extra safety, they said. The university is assessing security for later games as they come.