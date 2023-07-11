LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State University is mourning the loss of one of its student-athletes.

The university announced junior women’s soccer player Thalia Chaverria passed away Monday morning.

Las Cruces police said Chaverria was found unresponsive, but do not have reason to believe the death was suspicious. They will be investigating the death to help determine the cause.

Head Coach Rob Baarts and Athletic Director Mario Moccia said, in part, that Chaverria was an inspiration to the team who had a vibrant personality.

A GoFundMe has been set up by family members to help pay for funeral services.