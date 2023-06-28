LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State University has agreed to pay $8 million to settle a lawsuit over hazing allegations in the men’s basketball program. William ‘Deuce’ Benjamin Jr. and Shakiru Odunewu accused teammates Doctor Bradley, Kim Aiken Jr., and Deshawndre Washington of sexually harassing and abusing them during the past season. They also say the coaching staff and university did nothing about it.

According to documents, Odunewu will receive $3,875,000 and Benjamin will receive $4,125,000. The scandal forced NMSU to cancel the last six games of the season and cost Coach Greg Heiar his job.

This is a developing story.