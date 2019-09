LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – More students are attending graduate school at New Mexico State University (NMSU) this semester.

The university says it has more than 2,600 graduate students enrolled for the fall. That’s an 18% increase.

It’s the first enrollment gain they’ve seen at the graduate school in the last decade. KRQE News 13 reached out to the University of New Mexico (UNM) for its enrollment this semester but did not hear back.