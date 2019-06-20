NMSU researchers work to develop app to reduce fall risk

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE)- In the U.S. roughly three million older seniors will take a life-changing and potentially deadly fall this year alone. That’s why New Mexico State University Professor Phillip de Leon and recent Ph.D. graduate Matthew Martinez are working to predict a person’s risk of falling.

They’re using technology similar to a step tracker and eventually hope to push the tech into the app market. The team says if older and retired individuals know they’re at risk of falling, they can take measures to protect themselves like installing railings and boosting exercise.