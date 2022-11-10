LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Researchers at New Mexico State University (NMSU) are working to develop a miniature space telescope. It will be attached to a satellite sent up to space.

The telescope will be made to capture high-resolution images of the sun. This will help better understand how space weather can interfere with other satellites, GPS signals, and utility grids.

“It really affects all of humankind and the Earth. So, this space weather study and observation is very important for all of us,” said Assistant Professor Hyeongjun Park from the Department of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering, “The Virtual Super-resolution Optics with Reconfigurable Swarms (VISORS) mission supports the advancement of using constellations of CubeSats for space weather through designing, building and operating two shoebox-sized satellites that together form an ultraviolet telescope for observing the sun.”

The $4.4 million project is funded by the National Science Foundation and consists of researchers from 10 universities and NASA. The telescope is expected to launch in 2024.

NMSU created a small satellite program in 2001, and the VISORS project was inspired by other NMSU Nanosat Laboratory projects.