NMSU researcher awarded grant to study effects of electricity on nuisance plants

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A researcher at New Mexico State University is looking to use electricity to kill weeds and nuisance trees.

According to the Las Cruces Sun-News, assistant professor of weed ecology Erik Lenhoff and his team have received a $45,000 grant to collect data and write a proposal.

The idea is to run an electric current through the plant and slowly kill it. They say the operation has already been tested on trees like Siberian elm and mulberry, and even on Bermuda grass.

Their job is to better understand the biology of the plant, why electricity kills it, and how to best apply the process. The goal is to eliminate harmful herbicides.