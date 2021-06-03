NMSU releases report on troublesome weeds in New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A new New Mexico State University report identifies weeds that could pose a threat to the state’s environment. The report lists 41 noxious weeds that grow in New Mexico.

All of the listed weeds could impact crop yields and decrease forage for livestock. Six could be especially problematic: buffelgrass, crimson fountain grass, meadow knapweed, myrtle spurge, pampas grass, and yellow bluestem.

The report includes the weed’s specific name with a description of the plant, including its stems, leaves and flower appearances, various names it is known as, how it reproduces and the do’s and don’ts for managing the plants.

If you come across any of these weeds, call your local NMSU extension office.