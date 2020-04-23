NMSU regents approve tuition hike

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – The coronavirus pandemic has created a lot of uncertainty about the state budget and that impacts New Mexico’s public universities. New Mexico State regents are reacting, approving a tuition increase for the next school year.
It’s a 3% increase and will go, in part, toward scholarships. That translates to about $200 extra year even with the increase, regents expect to face a deficit. The money they get from the state is heavily reliant on oil and gas revenue which has taken a major dive in the last two months.
New Mexico Coronavirus Resources
- Tracking Coronavirus in New Mexico
- COVID-19 Testing Sites
- FAQ on ‘Stay-at-Home’ order
- Essential Businesses
- New Mexico School Closings: What you need to know
- Donate Blood
- Job changes due to coronavirus – Here’s what you need to know
- Jobs: These businesses are looking to hire due to coronavirus
- How to help during coronavirus
- Resource for New Mexico Seniors
- New Mexico School Meal Sites