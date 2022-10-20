NEW MEXICO (KRQE) –Researchers at New Mexico State University are working to develop more nutritious and better-yielding chile varieties. The four-year project to alter chile is funded through a nearly $1.5 million grant from the National Institute of Food and Agriculture.
Story continues below:
- New Mexico: San Miguel County declares emergency over staffing levels at detention center
- Crime: Sentencing expected for man charged with murdering Edgewood gas station employee
- Traffic and Roads: City of ABQ presents plans for widening Unser & Paseo Del Norte
The program leader says the project aims to develop chile varieties with improved nutritional quality and yield through a deeper understanding of the genetic basis underlying these traits. They also hope to improve overall productivity in parts of where it’s grown in New Mexico.