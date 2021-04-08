NMSU professor looks into effectiveness of lockdowns by age groups

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico State University professor is researching how lockdowns based on age group may slow the spread of COVID-19. Wladimir Lyra analyzed Brazil’s COVID-19 case and death numbers based on the John Hopkins University’s database. He broke down the country’s population into age groups and divided them into “susceptible, infectious and recovered” categories.

His results found for isolation to be effective in Brazil, everyone over 50 would need to be isolated. He says could be detrimental since most of that country’s workforce falls in that category. Lyra hopes to apply the model to the population of Las Cruces next.

To read the complete paper and findings, visit https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2020.04.09.20060053v3.