LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State University (NMSU) recently announced that they were going to look into the details surrounding a deadly shooting at the University of New Mexico’s campus on November 19, 2022. Thursday, NMSU announced they chose a law firm to lead the investigation.

In a news release, the school announced that they’ve Rodey Law Firm to conduct an investigation separate from the New Mexico State Police investigation. Rodey Law Firm is a New Mexico-based firm with experience representing universities in legal matters.

KRQE News 13 reached out to Rodey Law Firm to try to learn more details about how the investigation might differ from the ongoing New Mexico State Police investigation. They took our contact info but as of publication, have not called us back.

The announcement follows the release of new surveillance video showing how the shooting on the University of New Mexico campus went down. NMSU says that the external investigation by Rodey Law Firm will also look into how the university responded to the shooting.