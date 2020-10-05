NMSU Physical Science Lab awarded new contract from Department of Defense

New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State University’s Physical Science Laboratory has just been awarded a new contract to support its various programs. The contract from the U.S. Department of Defense is for 10 years and is worth over $92 million.

The lab will help support operations, vulnerability assessments, and analysis programs. The contract started last month and will run through 2030.

Latest News:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Sunday Evening Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss