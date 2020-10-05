NMSU Physical Science Lab awarded new contract from Department of Defense

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State University’s Physical Science Laboratory has just been awarded a new contract to support its various programs. The contract from the U.S. Department of Defense is for 10 years and is worth over $92 million.
The lab will help support operations, vulnerability assessments, and analysis programs. The contract started last month and will run through 2030.
