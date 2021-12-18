NMSU offering social services to students and staff

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State University is helping out students and staff for the holidays. The university’s social services offer useful connections for resources like food, shelter, healthcare, and legal aid both on and off-campus.

The Aggie Cupboard is an option for those staying on campus during the holidays. The distribution hours for the cupboard are Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Wednesdays from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, visit NMSU’s website.