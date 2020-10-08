NMSU offering international experiences

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State University is offering a new kind of experience abroad. Since the university has canceled all international travel through 2020, they are now offering remote global internships and remote undergraduate research experiences. Through the program, students earn three credits toward their degree.
