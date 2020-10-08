NMSU offering international experiences

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Video of a New Mexico police officer shows her being stopped for DWI but she does something while pulling over on I-25, that's mind-boggling, especially for a cop.

When Las Cruces Police Officer Lourdes Hernandez pulled over on I-25, in September, the first thing she tells the New Mexico State Police officer is that she has her duty weapon in the car with her, explaining she works for LCPD. She was pulled over in the middle of the night, in her personal car for speeding on I-25.