NMSU offering free online math tutoring

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – School may be over but that isn’t stopping New Mexico State University from offering free math tutoring. The university recognizes some families are continuing summer learning. Graduate students will help anyone at any math level.

The tutors are graduate students from the Department of Mathematical Sciences and undergraduate students from a variety of STEM fields. They say the purpose of the tutoring center is to help students to develop both the conceptual understanding and the computational skills needed to succeed in their math and stat courses.

The online service is Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and evenings from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. through the end of the month and is open to all. To start your tutoring session, click here.